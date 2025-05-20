Park and ride scheme returns for Shropshire's UNESCO World Heritage Site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From Saturday, July 19 to Sunday, September 14 this year, both visitors and residents alike can use the service which will travel through the UNESCO World Heritage Site every weekend and Bank Holiday Monday, helping to ease congestion and improve the visitor experience during Ironbridge’s busiest months.

The route follows key attractions across The Ironbridge Gorge – including Blists Hill Victorian Town, Jackfield Tile Museum, Ironbridge Wharfage and Madeley High Street.

Councillor Ollie Vickers Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for The Economy in Ironbridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Ollie Vickers Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for The Economy, said: “Ironbridge is a unique and much-loved destination, but we know congestion and limited parking can be a challenge especially on busy weekends and event days.

“We’re pleased to relaunch the Park and Ride with Arriva for summer 2025, helping visitors enjoy a hassle-free, greener way to experience the Gorge and all it has to offer.”

The ride all day ticket costs just £2 per adult, is free for children and concessionary pass holders and comes with free parking at the start – a 250-space free car park just off the A4169 Ironbridge by-pass.

Tickets can be purchased via the official website or passengers already in the gorge can buy tickets onboard from any of the stops along the route too.

Visitors and residents can also hop on and hop off throughout the day, making it a flexible option for exploring the attractions, cafés, shops and heritage sites that make Ironbridge so special.

The Park and Ride service will also be operational during several events taking place in the Ironbridge Gorge, including:

WWII Festival – May 24 to 25

Ironbridge Brass Band Festival – July 12 to 13

Ironbridge Coracle Regatta – September 14

Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site Festival – September 12 to 14

These events attract thousands of visitors, and the Ironbridge Park and Ride offers a convenient way to enjoy the festivities without the stress of parking.

The Ironbridge park and ride car park is located at Jiggers Bank car park, Telford, TF4 3XH. For the full timetable and route map, visit the official website.