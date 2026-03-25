Major boost for Madeley as arts studio reopens long-closed venue

The reopening marks the expansion of a successful performing arts brand led by Victoria, who already operates thriving studios in Wellington and runs a Performing Arts Agency supplying high‑quality acts and performers for events of every kind — from birthday parties and weddings to corporate celebrations and nightclub entertainment.

Victoria also delivers dance, circus, aerial, and theatre workshops for corporate team‑building days, schools, colleges, and other performing arts schools across the region.

Now, alongside her father and business partner Simon, she is bringing her expertise and reputation to Madeley, reviving a facility that has stood unused for nearly two years.

To celebrate the reopening, ToriArts Studios will host a community Open Day on Saturday, April 4, followed by a full week of completely free classes beginning Sunday, April 5.

Victoria, Co‑Founder and Creative Director, said: “This building was created for movement, creativity, and performance. Seeing it closed was heartbreaking for the community. Reopening it as a thriving performing arts hub is incredibly exciting — we want every young person to feel welcome here.”

Simon, Co‑Founder and Operations Director, added: “Madeley deserves high‑quality creative spaces. Reviving a facility that has been unused since 2024 is our way of investing in the area’s future and giving families a place to grow, learn, and express themselves.”

The studio will offer a wide range of performing arts classes, including:

Dance

Singing

Acting

Acro

Aerial Hoop

Aerial Silks

All programmes are delivered with a strong focus on inclusivity and safeguarding.

Open Day Highlights - April 4:

Studio tours

Meet‑the‑team sessions

Mini taster workshops

Aerial demonstrations

Early‑bird enrolment opportunities

Free Classes Week (5–11 April 2026): All classes across all disciplines will be free for new students.

Location: ToriArts Studios (Former Madeley Library Building), Russell Square, Madeley, Telford, TF7 5BB. Parking available: TF7 5BQ.