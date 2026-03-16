The incident happened at the 16th-century Madeley Court Hotel in Telford on Friday evening.

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A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a break-in at Madeley Court Hotel around 7.50pm on Friday, March 13.

“Upon arrival, a fire was discovered in an area of the hotel, and the fire service were also called to the scene.

“There were no residents staying at the hotel at the time of the incident and no one was injured. The suspects had left the scene prior to officers arriving.

“The incident is being treated as arson and enquiries are on-going.”

Madeley Court Hotel

It is understood the 50-bedroom hotel had been housing asylum seekers for around four years.

In early February, Telford MP Shaun Davies said that the hotel would be closing in a matter of weeks and no longer housing asylum seekers.

He said on social media: “Hotels are simply not the right place to house people in the asylum system.

"This decision is about fairness, fairness to Telford residents who want their hotel back, and fairness to the people housed there.”

He added that he hoped the hotel would be “returned to the community”.