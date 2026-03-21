Telford parish council seat vacant after councillor's ‘non-attendance’

Dawley Hamlets Parish Council has announced that a casual vacancy has arisen in the Smallhill Road Ward “following non-attendance of Councillor Stefan Heighway at meetings” for a period of six months.

Councillor Heighway also sits on Madeley Town Council and Great Dawley Town Council and he says he will be continuing his work on those two larger councils.

Councillor Stefan Heighway. Picture: Great Dawley Town Council

“I have decided to concentrate on Great Dawley and Madeley,” said Councillor Heighway, who was first elected in 2015.

Councillor Heighway (Labour) won his Smallhill Road Ward seat unopposed in the all out elections in May 2023. He has been a Dawley resident all his life and was mayor of Great Dawley from 2020 to 2022.

Dawley Hamlets Parish Council has now invited voters who wish to call for an election to do so.

Ten electors in the ward have to request an election by April 9 for one to be held to fill the vacancy.

If this does not happen the parish council must co-opt someone to fill the vacancy for one year. The next round of all out elections across the borough will be held in May 2027 with a new set of parish and town boundaries.

Dawley Hamlets Parish Council has advised that any request for an election might simply be a letter headed with such words as: “We the undersigned being electors for the Smallhill Road Ward of Dawley Hamlets, call for an election to fill the vacancy arising from the non-attendance of Councillor Heighway."

The council has advised: “It is helpful if the 10 signatures are accompanied by printed names and addresses.”

The returning officer’s address is Electoral Services Office, Darby House, Telford & Wrekin Council, Lawn Central, Telford TF3 4JA. For further guidance call 01952 381889.