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Telford bus fire: Firefighters and police sent to the scene

Police and firefighters were called after a bus caught fire in Telford.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Emergency services were sent to Ironbridge Road, Madeley at around 6.19pm yesterday (March 14).

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “This incident involved a small fire within the engine compartment of a bus. 

“Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish and two breathing apparatus standing by.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central.