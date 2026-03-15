Emergency services were sent to Ironbridge Road, Madeley at around 6.19pm yesterday (March 14).

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A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “This incident involved a small fire within the engine compartment of a bus.

“Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish and two breathing apparatus standing by.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central.