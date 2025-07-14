Local business that offers an 'eclectic mix of antique and decorative pieces' celebrates anniversary

Two Jays stock an eclectic mix of antique and decorative pieces for the home and garden.

Jacquie said: “After the loss of Jeffrey two years ago, I have relocated to Tweedale Industrial Estate South, near Madeley and Ironbridge, after 12 years at Shifnal.

“Antiques and decorative items add charm and character to any space. They hold stories of the past and bring a sense of nostalgia that never fails to mesmerise.

“These treasures not only beautify our surroundings, but also serve as reminders of our heritage and the artistry of previous generations.”

Store stocking an eclectic mix. Photo: TwoJays

TwoJays is at Unit B5, Tweedale Industrial Estate South, Telford, TF7 4JR, and is open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 11am – 4.30pm, and by appointment. Call 01952 462340 or visit twojayscorner.com