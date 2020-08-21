Historic Telford building to be brought back into use as flats

Upper House, in Madeley, sits within the Severn Gorge Conservation area and World Heritage Site and has served as a private home, a magistrates court and a market hall in its 400 years.

Owner Ravinder Gill applied to convert the grade II listed building, on Church Street, into eight flats, and Telford and Wrekin Council planners green-lit the project.

Madeley Town Council supported the proposal, “so long as the work is carried out in a sensitive fashion that respects its listed status and its location”.

The town council’s statement to planners added: “The conversion would ensure that a building that has been empty for some years and subject to vandalism is brought back into beneficial use.”

'Upper House', Church Street, Madeley (Picture: BSP Design)

It also noted that a right of way goes through the site and a scout hut is near the back of the building, and said “careful consideration” would have to be given to those.

Upper House’s official Historic England description says a house was first built there around 1621 by mining and ironworks magnate Francis Woolfe. It stayed in his family for around 150 years, and hosted magistrates court hearings and the local mental health service throughout the 20th century.

A design statement, submitted by planning agents BSP Design on behalf of Mr Gill, said the property had “lain vacant for many years” and was “is in a completely dilapidated state”.

It added: “Some damage has occurred to the property as a result of neglect, inappropriate alteration and vandalism.”

Fourteen parking spaces will be provided to serve the flats.