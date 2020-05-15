Menu

Telford shed destroyed in blaze

By Daniel Morris | Madeley | News | Published:

Firefighters in Telford were called to a shed fire on Friday afternoon.

At 5.09pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the fire classified as 'house fire' in Beech Road, Madeley.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance.

The blaze involved a shed at the rear of a property completely destroyed by fire.

