Madeley bungalows can be used as home for six children despite neighbour opposition

Neighbours of the bungalows in a cul-de-sac off Bridle Road, Madeley told Telford & Wrekin Council that the properties had been used for care for some time and that police had been called to reports of violent behaviour and loud noise.

Council planners responded by saying the previous care use had been undertaken “in the absence of being Ofsted regulated”.

But they added that “notably West Mercia Police have been consulted on the application but have not raised objection”.

Liam Wordley, director of Nurtured Care Services, had applied for the change of use of the detached, two bed-bungalows.

The application referred to seven bungalows but background papers refer to the change of use of six bungalows.

Bridle Road, Madeley. Picture: Google

The applicants said that the proposal addresses the identified need for specialist residential care, reducing reliance on out-of-area placements and ensuring that children with complex needs receive high quality care close to home.

Objectors told the council that there had been problems with loud music, noise and violent behaviour.

One objector claimed that the bungalows had been used for care for more than 12 months.

They wrote: “There has been shouting up and down the estate and music played at full volume.

“All this is not what the residents living here want as we are all elderly and want a safe place to live with no noise and limited traffic.”

Other objectors reported “loud music and shouting” which “has led to the police being asked to attend on occasions”.

“There have also been instances of violent, uncontrolled behaviour by individuals at the bungalows, resulting in damage to neighbouring properties, which again has resulted in the police attending the site.”

They added that Bridle Road is a “friendly, supportive community, mainly made up of the elderly/retired”.

“Whilst appreciating that there is a requirement for accommodation of this type, Bridle Road is the wrong location, in the wrong setting for this facility,” they added.

Others wrote of “endless disruption with extremely loud music, screaming and shouting taking place during both daytime and early hours which is not ideal as we are a working household”.

Council planners wrote: “With reference to neighbour concerns as to historic operating for care provision, this is understood to have been undertaken in the absence of being Ofsted regulated, and related to statutory nuisance/anti-social behaviour.

“This would be subject to environmental health and/or police regulation.”

They added: “Notably West Mercia Police have been consulted on the application but have not raised objection.”

They concluded that it represents a sustainable form of development within the ‘built-up’ area of Telford.

Council officials have told the developer that they will have to abide by a submitted management plan and staff rota for the lifetime of the development.

It has been restricted to being used as a children’s care home for a maximum of six young persons aged eight-18.