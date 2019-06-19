Work going well on £1.2 million revamp of Telford's landmark Anstice

The Anstice, in Park Avenue, Madeley, was closed for the £1.2 million renovation in December, with work expected to take about a year.

The work so far has unveiled some hidden original features, and bosses at the social club say they are already planning to show them off at a grand opening event in February.

Centre director Gemma Aston said: "The strip-out of the ground floor is almost complete. Footings are also in place for the lift, which will provide full disability access to the building and fitting out of the ground floor and redecoration of the ballroom is due to start soon."

Members of the Anstice Community Trust, the group that has long campaigned for the restoration, got a behind-the-scenes peak at the progress so far.

By the time it is finished, the newly refurbished Anstice will include Madeley library, a cafe and shops.

The ballroom will also be brought back to its former glory as part of the work.

And although the plans are clear, there have still been a few surprises.

"Some wonderful original features have been revealed," Gemma said. "There are beautiful brick walls that line the staircase up to the ballroom and impressive arches on the ground floor which will be kept in the refit.

"Paveaways, the contractors, have also uncovered some internal windows which represent the original back wall of the building, these should become a great internal feature of the relocated Madeley library."

It is hoped that the building will be ready to hand over in November, with the grand opening in 2020 marking exactly 150 years since the building first opened its doors.

New members of staff

Two members of staff have also joined the Anstice.

Gemma said: "Julia Fellows will become our volunteer manager and Yvette Thorman will be our community links/business manager.

"Both ladies come to us with a wealth of knowledge and experience which will be a huge asset to the future of The Anstice.

“I am so excited to welcome Julia and Yvette – it's been a bit lonely on my own so it will be great to be able to bounce ideas off others and have some knowledge based support to forge ahead with plans.”

Bookings are now being taken for events and classes at the Anstice from January 2020.

Gemma said she hopes to have a full diary ready for the opening.

Anybody interested in booking the venue can email gemma.anstice@gmail.com

History of the Anstice

Built in 1870 to honour respected mine owner, industrialist and philanthropist John Anstice, the building has been key to the fabric of the community throughout its history.

Over the years The Anstice building became the home to Madeley Library, Lloyds Bank, a dentist, Madeley Rest Room and also provided a place for entertainment, education and socialising.

Anstice Square, which is overlooked by the memorial hall, became a popular gathering place for outdoor Madeley celebrations such as coronations, carnivals and parades.

In its heyday the Anstice Ballroom was famous for having ‘the best sprung floor outside Blackpool’. Lots of Madeley couples have fond memories of meeting and courting at The Anstice and club membership peaked at almost 3,000 in the early 70s.