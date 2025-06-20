Hundreds of properties in Telford left without power after 'high voltage' incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At 5pm on Friday (June 20) National Grid reported that 361 properties in the TF7 postcode area of Telford, which includes Madeley, Woodside, Sutton Hill, and Halesfield, were without power.

The outage was first reported to the company at 4.37pm.

The power cut has been described as a 'high voltage' incident. National Grid says these power cuts tend to be larger and affect a wider area.

The power company expects the problem to be resolved by 6.30pm.

Further information can be found on National Grid's live power cut map.