The 10 least expensive streets in Telford according to property sale in the last five years - including two in Donnington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Telford postcodes.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Telford postcodes, it was found that some of the cheapest streets include Burford (TF3), Beaconsfield (TF3) and Hills Lane Drive (TF7).

Co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam explained how the team acquired the date and what it includes.

He said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Bratton Road (TF5) sold for £995,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £41,000 and under on Monastery Close (TF4), Lancaster Avenue (TF4) and Rose Manor (TF4).”

Here all are the least expensive streets to live in Telford with the average house prices and number of sales.

Webb Crescent

Webb Crescent. Photo: Google

The average house price in Webb Crescent in Dawley (TF4 3DR) is £72,487 with four properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Downton Court

Downton Court. Photo: Google

The average house price in Downton Court in Deercote (TF3 2BT) is £71,857 with seven properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Queens Road

Queens Road. Photo: Google

The average house price in Queens Road in Donnington (TF2 8DB) is £71,666 with three properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Ash Lea Drive

Ash Lea Drive. Photo: Google

The average house price in Ash Lea Drive in Donnington (TF2 7QW) is £71,200 with five properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Claremont Mews

Photo: PA

The average house price in Claremont Mews in Wellington (TF1 3PF) is £67,666 with three properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Withywood Drive

Withywood Drive. Photo: Google

The average house price in Withywood Drive in Malinslee (TF3 2HT) is £65,780 with 10 properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Bembridge

Bembridge. Photo: Google

The average house price in Bembridge in Brookside (TF3 1NE) is £58,500 with three properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Hills Lane Drive

Hills Lane Drive. Photo: Google

The average house price in Hills Lane Drive in Madeley (TF7 4BP) is £57,000 with three properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Beaconsfield

Beaconsfield. Photo: Google

The average house price in Beaconsfield in Bratton (TF3 1NG) is £53,833 with three properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Burford

Burford. Photo: Google

The average house price in Burford in Brookside (TF3 1LW) is £52,333 with three properties sold on the street in the last five years.