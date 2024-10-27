How to get planning permission in a World Heritage site – surgery set for Ironbridge residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced the last of its Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site planning surgeries for 2024, but says that more planned for next year.

Because of the Ironbridge Gorge's World Heritage status, there are severe restrictions on what can and cannot be built in the area.

The council has been running surgeries so people known what they can and can't do – and how they can do it.

A spokesman for the authority said the surgeries have provided answers for more than 40 residents over the past 18 months.

The sessions have covered a wide range of works, including roof repairs, solar panel installations, outbuildings, extensions, replacement windows, and other improvements such as gates, walls, and steps.

The final planning advice session for 2024 will take place on Tuesday, November 19, at the Tontine Hotel in Ironbridge, from 11am to 2pm.

Ahead of the session the council said it was bringing in a new online booking system, allowing residents to secure 30-minute one-to-one appointments.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability, said: “Telford & Wrekin Council is committed to protecting the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site for both its historical significance and natural beauty. Safeguarding the Gorge requires more stringent planning requirements to preserve its outstanding universal value.

“These requirements can be challenging, which is why we’ve held a series of free planning surgeries since 2023, helping more than 40 residents navigate the planning system while preserving the unique character of the World Heritage Site.

“If you’re considering alterations to your home or have questions about other property changes, these free planning surgeries offer expert advice and resources. I encourage you to book an appointment as this is the final session for 2024.”

Additional surgeries will be announced for 2025.

Ironbridge Gorge residents can also access advice online, with further information, resources, and guidance available on the Telford & Wrekin Council web pages, covering planning applications, appeals, and guidance, as well as details dedicated to the Ironbridge Gorge on listed buildings, conservation areas, and heritage assets.

Appointments for the November surgery should be booked in advance at: https://webforms.telford.gov.uk/form/524