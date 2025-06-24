'It shows the meadow is in good health' - Annual orchid count takes place at Telford nature reserve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The annual orchid count at Lodge Field in Ironbridge has been taking place for more than 20 years since the meadow was handed over to the community.

During the first orchid count two decades ago, just 19 of the flowers were spotted.

The Lodge Field Local Nature Reserves annual orchid count team. Photo: Dave Bagnall

But at last weekend's orchid count, 17 volunteers totted up 2,105 of the flowers, which chair of Ironbridge Meadows, Jackie Bletcher said was around half the number from last year, but showed the meadow was still in good health.

“We count the orchids as they are easy to spot and train people to count them. Their numbers give an overall health of the meadow.

“They were down on 2023 and last year, when we counted up more than 5,000 orchids, but they like a damp spring and the recent hot weather hasn't helped, but overall the count shows the meadow is in good health.”

She added that the count is done each year, due to the significant decline in the number of wildflower meadows across not just Shropshire but the UK generally.

The Lodge Field Nature Reserve annual orchid count. Photo: Dave Bagnall

It is estimated that the UK has lost nearly 97 per cent of its wildflower meadows in the last century.

“It is because of the way fields are managed now,” said Jackie. “Farmers used to leave fields uncut to grow hay, but now they tend to grow silage and the fields are cut more often.”

The Lodge Field Nature Reserve's annual orchid count. Photo: Dave Bagnall

She added that Lodge Field was a derelict field until Telford & Wrekin Council gave it to the community as a nature reserve in 2005, and the authority now only mows the fields once a year.

“This grassland management has resulted in the increase in the orchids and the change from a derelict grassland to a wonderful species-rich meadow,” said Jackie.

“It rather looks like the numbers of orchids have reached a plateau, as would be expected of any species colonising and expanding in a new habitat.

“After reaching the plateau, annual changes in the numbers of orchids will be due to environmental factors such as a hard winter, a late frost, lots of rain or a drought in spring or in summer.”