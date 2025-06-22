Emergency services rush to late night crash in Ironbridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the crash in Buildwas Road, Ironbridge, just after 11pm yesterday (Saturday, June 1).

One fire engine was dispatched from Tweedale’s fire station.

Firefighters rushed to the crash in Ironbridge last night. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA)

Also at the scene of the crash were West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

Upon arrival, the emergency services found one transit van overturned and “come to rest on [its] roof”.

Due to the position in the road, firefighters were unable to make the vehicle safe but assisted police officers with traffic management.

The incident was under control by 11:44pm.