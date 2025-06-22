Shropshire Star
Close

Emergency services rush to late night crash in Ironbridge

Emergency services rushed to a crash in Ironbridge late last night.

By Geha Pandey
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the crash in Buildwas Road, Ironbridge,  just after 11pm yesterday (Saturday, June 1). 

One fire engine was dispatched from Tweedale’s fire station. 

Two firefighters retrieve equipment from a fire engine
Firefighters rushed to the crash in Ironbridge last night. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA)

Also at the scene of the crash were West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police

Upon arrival, the emergency services found one transit van overturned and “come to rest on [its] roof”. 

Due to the position in the road, firefighters were unable to make the vehicle safe but assisted police officers with traffic management. 

The incident was under control by 11:44pm. 

Similar stories

Most popular