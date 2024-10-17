Ironbridge flooding update issued – with drivers asked to move cars

Heavy rain on Wednesday caused chaos throughout the region, with flood barriers already up in Shrewsbury's Frankwell Car Park.

Now Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed that Ironbridge's barriers will be going up from 6am tomorrow.

The barriers stretch from the Museum of Iron to the Iron Bridge.

Earlier today, Nick Green, Area Incident Manager for the Environment Agency Midlands, had said he expected barriers to be deployed in Ironbridge sooner rather than later.

Speaking on social media he said: "In Shrewsbury we have got our barriers at Frankwell and protecting the community, at Ironbridge they are loaded and ready to be deployed.

"We expect those will be required and we will be deploying them sometime later today, possibly tomorrow."

Following that, Telford & Wrekin Council issued its own update shortly after 7pm.

It said that the River Severn at Buildwas is currently expecting a peak "between 5.1 and 5.6m on Saturday."

It has asked people to move their car if it is parked in the area, and reminded people that the Wharfage Car Park will be partially closed tomorrow.

The council has stressed that businesses remain open as usual.

Posting on social media the council said: "Flood barriers will go up at 6am tomorrow morning, between the Museum of Iron to the Ironbridge.

"If you know anyone whose car may be parked there, we’d appreciate any help, to make them aware it needs moving."

It added: "No further significant rainfall is forecast for the next 24 hours, and river levels are expected to remain high for several days."