The 10 most expensive streets in Shrewsbury - including two featuring homes sold for more than £1m

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest- and lowest-priced homes are located across the Shrewsbury postcodes.

In five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Shrewsbury postcodes, The Mount, Belmont and Kennedy Road were found to have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam shared how the team sought the data and what it includes.

He said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on The Mount (SY3) sold for £2,050,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £45,000 and under on The Old Meadow (SY2), The Ridings (SY2) and Hazeldine Court (SY2).”

Here all are the most expensive streets to live in Shrewsbury with the average house prices and number of sales - in ascending order.

Field House Drive

Field House Drive. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in Field House Drive (SY3 9HJ) is £710,625 with four properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Swan Hill

Swan Hill. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in Swan Hill (SY1 1NL) is £757,500 with six properties sold on the street in the last five years.

The Mount

The Mount. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in The Mount (SY3 8PL) is £776,875 with four properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Pengwern Road

Pengwern Road. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in Pengwern Road (SY3 8JD) is £781,666 with three properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Kingsland Road

Kingsland Road. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in Kingsland Road (SY3 7AF) is £840,000 with three properties sold on the street in the last five years.

The Firs

Photo: PA

The average sold house price in The Firs in Bowbrook (SY5 8QP) is £854,375 with four properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Mayfield Gardens

The average sold house price in Mayfield Gardens (SY2 6PZ) is £865,833 with three properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Kennedy Road

Kennedy Road. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in Kennedy Road (SY3 7AB) is £916,500 with seven properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Belmont

Belmont. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in Belmont (SY1 1TE) is £1,021,666 with three properties sold on the street in the last five years.

The Mount

The Mount. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in The Mount (SY3 8PP) is £1,550,000 with three properties sold on the street in the last five years.