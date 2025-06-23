Drug dealers who made nearly £300,000 selling cocaine in Shrewsbury told to pay back less than one per cent
Two drug dealers jailed last year for supplying cocaine on the streets of Shrewsbury have been told they have to pay back just £1,770 between them, despite the pair raking in nearly £300,000 from their criminal activities.
Darren Stocker, 37 and of Copthorne Road and Carl Rodgers, 34 and of Whitehouse Gardens, were both jailed in December after admitting to being in possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
The charges relate to offences committed between October 5 and October 13 last year.