Telford grandmother seen with steak knife in hand while 'altercation' was going on avoids prison
A grandmother who was caught carrying a knife in a street while an 'altercation' was going on has been handed a suspended prison term.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sharon Bailey, aged 51, had a steak knife in Sanderville Close, Stirchley, Telford on March 16 last year.
Telford Magistrates Court was told how a member of the public saw Bailey and a man in the street, with both appearing to be drunk.
She saw that Bailey was carrying a knife so called the police.
A fight which did not involve Bailey then took place, and officers arrived.