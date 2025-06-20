Police warning after trespassing youths access and damage former school building in Ironbridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police are urging parents and guardians to speak to their children and warn them of risks after reports of groups trespassing at a former school building in Ironbridge.

PCSO Amy Newbrook said police have received "several" reports of youths accessing the abandoned building and causing damage.

She added that "appropriate action" will be taken if children are caught trespassing at the site.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "This week officers have received a number of reports of youths gaining access to the abandoned building and causing damage.

"We are concerned that these young people are risking serious injury or worse every time they trespass in this way. They are in danger of harming themselves from a fall or other hazards.

"As a neighbourhood team we have been working with partner agencies to find solutions to the problem, which includes carrying out targeted high visibility patrols.

"Appropriate action will be taken if children are found trespassing at this site. It is important that these young people understand they are committing offences by behaving in this way and we will deal robustly with those found to be involved.

"Anyone who see's children entering empty properties should contact the police, dialling 999 in an emergency."