Traditional bed and breakfast near Telford announces shock closure due to 'colossal' bills and growth of Airbnb

Sandie Ottley took over Church Farm Guest House in Wrockwardine, west of Wellington, in 2015.

She transformed the site into a popular place for an overnight stay in the West Midlands and afternoon tea over the last decade.

But with her lease on the property coming to an end, Sandie told the Shropshire Star she had to think about what she was going to do with the B&B next.

And unfortunately, Sandie said it has become unsustainable for her to continue running it.

Church Farm is set to shut this September. Photo: Steve Leath

Sandie, who ran a mobile farm shop prior to the B&B, said: “The idea was to bring my little farm shop here.

“That's what I wanted to be able to do - to be able to have the B&B and the little farm shop, but we were a little bit close to Morrisons [in Wellington].

“The dynamics of the farm shop didn't quite work where we are but I do like working with people, and I needed it - I needed somewhere to live.

“And so the opportunity came, and I took it on, not ever having done it before.”

Sandie said the rising cost of bills and changing customer trends have triggered the decision to shut. Photo: Steve Leath

Sandie added: “We have four rooms so we can get 11 people in.

“It's beautiful; the house is gorgeous. Its grounds overlook an old church, and its beautiful old farmhouse.

“And I think I've done it out tastefully - a bit vintage and a bit chic.

“Most people like it, but it doesn't add up anymore to do. My lease has come to an end, and I'm not renewing it."

From “colossal” bills to changing customer trends, there were a few reasons behind the bittersweet decision to close, Sandie said.

“Hospitality is getting harder and harder.

“A lot of them in Wellington I know have closed with a landlady that actually lived in.

“I think we are the last ones now, which is quite sad, because hospitality has changed since Covid-19 - big time.

“I don't think people actually really want or know what a traditional bed and breakfast is.

“Traditionally, you were going into somebody's house, staying the night, having breakfast, and going.

“Now they're thinking it should be a hotel.

“It's all changing, and it is getting harder and harder in hospitality.

“And the bills I can't afford. The heating bills in the winter, it's colossal.”

Church Farm Guest House has been running under Sandie since 2015. Photo: Steve Leath

The growth of Airbnb has also impacted her trade, Sandie said. And with a market so “saturated,” she said it has been difficult to compete.

“When I started 10 years ago, Airbnb was just coming in.

“There's pop-up cottages all over the place now. There's more self-catering units around now than ever.

“I think the market is saturated now to make any money. I've not got a partner, so I'm on my own doing this.

“We turned our hands to afternoon tea. We got a good name for ourselves with afternoon teas and that's how we survived Covid-19. But they’re not popular enough to make any money from, to make a living from.”

Sandie has adored her time at the B&B - meeting new people from all over the world and finding out their stories has been the best bit, she said.

“I just want to say a big thank you to all followers and supporters that have been out there through thick and thin.

“I'm wrapping it up, and it's just time to go on to pastures.

“I'm looking at maybe starting a consultancy for people who have got little businesses that might need some help, because I wish I'd have had that.”

Learn more about Church Farm Guest House via its official social media channels.