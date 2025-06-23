Stoke Heath prisoner admits hiding knife under a mattress in his cell - but won't serve any extra time for it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kyle Moore, aged 24, had been recalled to Stoke Heath Prison near Market Drayton, where he was serving time for a drugs offence committed in January 2023, when he breached the terms of his licence.

Ms Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, said the knife was discovered in his shared cell on January 15 when prison officers at Stoke Heath were searching for contraband.

She said: “At 9am, prison officers searching for illicit alcohol found a knife under the defendant's top bunk mattress.”