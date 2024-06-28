Find out how a Shropshire brewery plans to refurbish and expand...

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Brewery Inn is a ‘long-standing’ business that is part of a range of Coalport cottages and dates back to the early to mid-19th century.

Recent buyers, Severn View Brewers Ltd want to ‘upgrade and refresh’ the Grade II-listed building and create holiday lets on the first floor.

This includes a large dining area with a more open aspect to the existing terrace, along with a new toilet block ‘to contemporary standards’.

The passageway will be closed at the front of the building by inserting a contemporary glazed screen, enabling it to become an internal space and seating area for the restaurant, with the rear opening into a new extension.

Meanwhile, the dining room extension will have an extending roof canopy and large roof lights to allow more natural light into the deeper internal space.

“The massing of the proposed extensions respects the scale and character of the existing building,” said Corey Waters, in the design and access statement that was submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council.

“The dining area extension is essentially the canopy area infilled, extending across to enclose and create the private cottage garden space with a full height wall in brickwork to match the existing Inn.”

Council planners approved the proposal on Thursday (June 27), with the majority of comments received in favour.