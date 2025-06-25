Water levels at Severn Trent reservoirs reach lowest point in almost nine months as dry and hot weather continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The overall water level at reservoirs in Severn Trent Water's region fell to 73.5 per cent on Monday (June 23).

The figure is the lowest since September 30 last year when overall capacity stood at 71.9 per cent.

It is also down more than two percentage points from the beginning of last week (Monday, June 16) when overall capacity stood at 75.6 per cent.

It comes after the warmest and sunniest Spring on record and amid continued dry spells across the region. And the Met Office has forecasted continued warm and dry weather for the county for the remainder of this week.

Water levels at Severn Trent reservoirs have reahed their lowest point in almost nine months. Pictured is Tittesworth Reservoir in Staffordshire

In a statement last week, Severn Trent did not rule out a hose pipe ban in the region - for the first time in more than 30 years - and said it was "doing everything possible" to avoid one.

But, while the water provider said residents can be "confident" in their water supplies, they have been urged to be "water wise" as warm and dry weather continues.

Severn Trent's maximum reservoir capacity is 247,708 ML (million litres). However, the current water level in its reservoirs stands at 182,047 ML.

Severn Trent has issued guidance to residents about what they can do to save water, that includes:

When watering plants, use a watering can rather than a hose.

Use a water butt to harvest rainwater

Mulch around your plants with straw or bark to help prevent water loss from the soil

Turn off the sprinklers, your lawn will bounce back when it rains

Doug Clarke, Water Resources Planning Lead at Severn Trent said: "We’ve had the warmest and sunniest spring on record, and with much less rain, there’s water in rivers and reservoirs. So, while customers can be confident in their water supply, as water is of course a precious resource, we’re encouraging everyone to be water wise as the warm and dry weather continues.

Water Resources Planning Lead at Severn Trent, Doug Clarke at Tittesworth Reservoir in Staffordshire

"Through the combination of our continued investment, the dedication of our teams working around the clock to manage water supplies, and the thoughtful choices our customers make to use water wisely, that has meant we’ve not needed a hosepipe ban in the region for 30 years. We would like to assure everyone that we are doing everything possible our side to continue that, and we really appreciate our customers' continued support."