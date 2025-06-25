'The pain will never go' - Mum of Shrewsbury dad whose death is subject of murder probe shares heartache

Dad-of-two Sam Siviter, aged 35, died in the back of an ambulance after sustaining stab wounds in an incident at his home in Shrewsbury.

Paramedics and police rushed to the scene at Lambourn Drive, Bicton Heath late on the night of May 2 this year, and worked to try and save him as midnight passed.

But, sadly, his injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead at 12.36am on May 3.

Sam’s death came as a devastating blow to his many friends and loved ones, not least his mum Glynis Taylor, his partner Hannah and their boys Reggie (five) and Tommy (three).

“It’s just a nightmare,” Glynis said. “He’s left two little boys.

“I was there, I was babysitting. His partner was banging on the door saying he’s been stabbed.

The scene of the stabbing on Lambourn Drive, Shrewsbury

“I got in the ambulance with him. I told them ‘that’s my son’. I held his hand.

“They were working on him and then they said ‘can you leave the ambulance just for a bit?’

“I went back in the house and about five minutes later, a police officer knocked on the door and said ‘unfortunately your son has passed away’.