Man who crashed powerful BMW into elderly couple's house in Telford denies dangerous driving

Dale Hoggins’s BMW M4 ended up in the living room of the house in Holyhead Road, Ketley after the crash on November 10 last year.

The occupants, David Gaunt and Patricia Morris - a couple who are both in their 80s - were in the property at the time and were physically unharmed.

But they were forced to abandon their home and, in a further blow, their house was later burgled in December.