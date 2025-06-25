More than 500 properties in the Shrewsbury area left without electricity after power cut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At 1.45pm on Wednesday (June 25), National Grid reported that 510 properties in or near the county town were without power.

Properties in the SY3 (Bayston Hill, Bicton Heath, and Lyth Hill) and SY4 (Baschurch, Bomere Heath, Nesscliffe, Shawbury and Wem) postcode areas were said to be affected by the power cut.

The power cut was first reported to National Grid at 1.18pm.

The outage was described as a 'high voltage' incident. National Grid states that these incidents tend to be larger and affect a wider area.

National Grid's incident log stated: "We are currently working to restore the power and will update you as soon as possible."

