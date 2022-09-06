Toyah to feature in packed Ironbridge Festival of Imagination line-up

Toyah Wilcox will be performing at the Festival of Imagination

The Festival of Imagination returns to Ironbridge from September 15 to October 2, with a packed programme of events.

Taking place across various venues throughout the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, including the Salon Perdu spiegeltent - a large travelling tent made of wood and canvas and decorated with mirrors and stained glass - to be located in Dale End Park.

Across the festival there will be a variety of music, workshops, poetry and walking events.

From music icon Toyah to The Graffiti Classics, there will be a host of other performers, including folk music from The Unthanks and the razzle dazzle of the Queenz Show.

Toyah will be performing on Thursday, September 22, at the Salon Perdu. It comes after the released of her top-25 charting album Posh Pop last year.

The poetry events bring a flavour of the English landscape, the Caribbean and stories from the Punjabi women’s group, and there will also be a workshop for people to try poetry themselves.

Film screenings at the festival include Disney classics, horror and family shows, and people can also book onto the free chocolate and puppet-making workshops with a number of the films.

'Shropshire Lad' Adam Purnell will be appearing at the festival

The event will also be hosting Telford Comedy Club events which include Lost Voice Guy plus guests, while Adam Purnell, known as Shropshire Lad, will be making a guest appearance at the festival cooking up some of his famous culinary treats on Sunday, October 2.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said they were thrilled to be getting ready for the return of the festival.

“We are extremely excited to be hosting this amazing event in the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site," she said.

"The event programme is a truly eclectic mix and brings together performers and activities from such a wide range of genres and we are looking forward to seeing the beautiful Salon Perdu filled with music, performances and workshops for visitors to enjoy.

"This is an opportunity to celebrate the international significance of the Ironbridge Gorge and the creativity and ingenuity that changed the world. The Festival of Imagination is just one of the many events brought to you by Telford & Wrekin Council and includes funding from the On Your Side investment into events and leisure. We look forward to seeing you there.”

There will be a Park and Ride facility in operation during the weekends of the festival.

Alongside the festival programme, and taking place in Ironbridge, will be free entry days to the Coalbrookdale sites at Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust on September 17 and 18.

Ironbridge Together Day will see a traffic-free open day along the Wharfage, with pop-up shops and entertainment and there will be the Night of Light on September 24, which this year sees Dale End Park illuminated.