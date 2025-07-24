Everything you need to know before you see The Flying Scotsman at the Severn Valley Railway - including what to do when you don't have a ticket

The ‘Flying Scotsman,’ built in 1923, will run from this Friday (July 25) to next Monday (July 28) after tickets sold out within minutes.

The iconic locomotive will be facing north and travelling from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth during the event. It will travel non-stop through Bewdley, Arley, Highley, Hampton Loade and Eardington, only stopping at Bridgnorth and Kidderminster.

The train - which is on loan from the National Railway Museum and Northern Steam Operations Limited - will haul this season’s first full-line service on Friday and take part on the Saturday and Sunday in the SVR's Swinging Sixties event.

The Flying Scotsman shortly after its arrival at Kidderminster, ready for the weekend where it will travel on the Severn Valley Railway

On the extra day, Monday, July 28, the Flying Scotsman will haul three return trips from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth with no other services running on that day.