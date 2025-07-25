A sun-drenched day of celebration took place on the heritage rail line, with Britain's most famous locomotive, the Flying Scotsman, drafted in as the guest of honour.

The legendary locomotive carried passengers from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth, with the line fully open for the first time since January.

It marked a milestone day for the railway, and for Bridgnorth, with the Shropshire station having been cut off from the rest of the line since the January landslip at the Mor Brook.

The Flying Scotsman captured travelling over the newly repaired Mor Brook by From Above Drone Photography. Picture: From Above Drone Photography.

While the fully functioning line is key to the railway's ability to operate, the route also draws in huge numbers of tourists and visitors to Bridgnorth, boosting businesses and footfall across the town.

Bridgnorth's Mayor, Councillor David Cooper, who was there to greet the Flying Scotsman, and ride on the train back to Kidderminster, spelled out just what it means to the town to have the line re-opened.

The Flying Scotsman arrives in Bridgnorth.

Addressing a packed platform after the historic train's passengers had disembarked, he said: "It really is important.

"There has been a strong continuity between the railway and the town of Bridgnorth. It does draw a lot of people into the town, it is very much valued by the businesses in the town, and as part of our offering, so we are very grateful that the service is now back up and running - and in time for the school holidays. It is brilliant news."

Ahead of the arrival of the Flying Scotsman the station was abuzz with anticipation, decked out with bunting, while the aroma of the cafe refreshments floated out onto the time-warp platform.

The arrival of the locomotive, with the booming steam engine reverberating through the station, was followed by hundreds of happy passengers spilling out onto the platform, smiles on their faces as they surveyed the celebratory scene around them.

The Flying Scotsman arrives in Bridgnorth. Picture: Bob Green

For Bridgnorth station master Chris Thomas there was huge relief and joy at seeing the line fully up and running again.