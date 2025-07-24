Telford Steam Railway Model Railway & Collectables Exhibition
This year's Model Railway & Collectables Exhibition will be held on Sunday (27 July). The exhibition includes working scale model railways and collectable displays including modern and vintage manufacturers.
Expect to see at least 18 layouts from N to O gauge, displays of buses, cars and collectables, including Meccano, Lego and vintage toys, plus trade support. Standard gauge steam, narrow gauge tram and miniature train rides. Also our cafe, souvenir and second hand book stall will be open.
Model engineering display and ride on trains* standard gauge steam trains in operation all day.
What: Model Railway and Collectables Exhibition 2025
Where: Telford Telford Steam Railway, Bridge Road*, Horsehay, Telford TF4 2NF
When: Sunday, 27 July
Time: 10am to 4pm