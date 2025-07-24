Telford Steam Railway Model Railway & Collectables Exhibition

Expect to see at least 18 layouts from N to O gauge, displays of buses, cars and collectables, including Meccano, Lego and vintage toys, plus trade support. Standard gauge steam, narrow gauge tram and miniature train rides. Also our cafe, souvenir and second hand book stall will be open.

Model engineering display and ride on trains* standard gauge steam trains in operation all day.

What: Model Railway and Collectables Exhibition 2025

Where: Telford Telford Steam Railway, Bridge Road*, Horsehay, Telford TF4 2NF

When: Sunday, 27 July

Time: 10am to 4pm

2024 exhibition. Photo: Dave Angell