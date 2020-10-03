24-hour angling match to raise money for ill Telford boy

The Telford Angling Association is hosting a 24 hour charity carp match at Trench Pool in honour of a Dawley six-year-old son who was diagnosed with leukaemia during the coronavirus lockdown.

Georgina Lee and her son Rory are known to several of the association's members.

Anglers have already come forward in their droves and filled the 16 pegs available on the weekend of 'Rory's Match', November 7 and 8. A number have put themselves in reserve in case any of the 16 drop out.

There will be prizes for the biggest single fish and the biggest overall haul weight-wise. Winners will both receive a £25 voucher for the Oakengates Angling Centre.

A raffle will also be held, with prizes including bait and lots of fishing equipment.