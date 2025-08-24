Alcohol sales planned for former Telford garage

Mr Sanjeet Gill has applied for a new premises licence for Dawley Stores, which is listed as being located at the Former AutoXpress Repair Centre on Finger Road in Dawley.

If successful, the licence would allow Mr Gill to sell alcohol for consumption off site.

The premises would cover every day, Monday to Sunday, between the hours of 7am and 11pm.

AutoXpress Repair Centre on Finger Road in Telford. Photo: Google

The application may be inspected by prior appointment at the Licensing Service at Telford & Wrekin Council, Darby House Telford & Wrekin Council TF3 4JA.

Those wishing to make an appointment are asked to contact licensing on licensing@telford.gov.uk

Any "other persons" or "responsible authority" may make representations in writing to the Council at the above address.

Alternatively, you can email any correspondence to licensing@telford.gov.uk.