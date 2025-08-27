Ulfraz Khan, 34 and of Acacia Drive, Leegomery, was jailed last week after appearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court where he admitted a number of charges.

He pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property, being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine, and cannabis, as well as possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine, and cannabis.

Khan was found with more than £20,000 of drugs on February 18.

One of the wraps of heroin which landed in the child's pushchair. Picture: West Mercia Police

Police observed him driving a new white Mercedes in Dawley then heading to the back of One Stop to conduct what the officers thought was a drug deal.

The officers boxed Khan's vehicle in and the 34-year-old attempted to escape on foot.

As he tried to run from the scene he knocked over a seven-year-old child and threw a bag containing around 100 wraps of class A drugs.

The bag was recovered by police, but three of the wraps had landed in the pushchair of a passing child.

Khan was arrested at the scene.

Ulfraz Khan. Picture: West Mercia Police

But the alarmed parents only discovered the drugs in the pram after the incident, immediately contacting police to report them.

A shocking photo supplied by police shows one of the wraps wedged into the pram, immediately next to the child's hand, with police warning it could have led to an "unthinkable" outcome if they had consumed any of the powder.

Khan's home was searched and more drugs were discovered, with police valuing the haul at more then £26,000.

Drugs recovered from Khan

Khan was jailed for three years.

Speaking following the conviction, Detective Sergeant Andy Pond, from Telford’s proactive CID, said: “We are pleased with the outcome in court, as this follows extensive work from the team who are committed and determined to stop drug supply in Telford.

“During the arrest Khan did not care about anyone but himself, which is evident with how carelessly he threw his supply in a last-minute attempt to ditch evidence.

“The drugs that landed in the child’s pram could have had an unthinkable outcome as they had landed inches away from the child’s hand, which could have easily been reached and consumed.

“The upset drugs bring to our communities is immeasurable, and this shows how officers will continue to bring anybody involved in drug activity to justice.”

It was not the first time Khan has been convicted.

In 2017 he was one of four men convicted of conspiracy to commit arson at the home of a special constable in Wellington, and jailed for 12 years.