Ulfraz Khan, 34, of Acacia Drive, Leegomery, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, August 22, where he was sentenced after admitting a number of charges.

In total he pleaded guilty to one count of possessing criminal property, being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine, and cannabis, as well as possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine, and cannabis.

The court was told the charges related to an incident which took place on February 18 this year, and came after Khan had been released from prison part way through a 12 year sentence.

Khan was jailed in 2017 as one of four men convicted of conspiracy to commit arson at the home of a special constable in Wellington.

Danny Smith, prosecuting, said that on February 18 Khan had been seen driving a new white Mercedes on Dawley Road in Arleston, heading to the rear of the One Stop.