Residents move in to new social housing development in Telford after demolition of flats and garages

Residents of a new social housing development in Telford are making themselves at home after the completion of a £3.3 million regeneration project.

The homes in Dawley have been built following the demolition of garages and two blocks of flats that previously occupied the site, which were deemed no longer fit for purpose.

Housing Plus Group has now handed over the keys to all 18 new properties, which have been built by local developer R1 Construction.

The homes in Dawley have been built following the demolition of garages and two blocks of flats that previously occupied the site. Photo: Housing Plus Group

The development includes a mix of family houses, bungalows and apartments, providing high-quality, affordable homes for local people – all for social rent. It has been supported by a £1 million grant from Homes England.

Martin James, Development and Regeneration Manager at Housing Plus Group, said: “This project shows the real difference regeneration can make.

“We’ve replaced old buildings with modern, energy-efficient homes that people can be proud to live in, while also supporting jobs and apprenticeships in the local area during construction.

“Seeing the site now as a welcoming neighbourhood is very rewarding.”

The flats and garages in Dawley, prior to their demolition. Photo: Google

Stephen Corbett, Development Director at R1 Construction, added: “Quality, affordable housing is at the heart of every thriving community.

"At R1, we are proud to have partnered with Housing Plus Group on the redevelopment, a project that not only strengthens the fabric of this neighbourhood but also invests in its future.

"This scheme has delivered much more than new homes. It has created valuable opportunities for construction students at Telford College and for our local supply chain partners, with numerous apprentices gaining hands-on experience and developing their skills on site.

"Together, we’ve helped to leave a lasting social value legacy and supported the next generation of construction professionals.”