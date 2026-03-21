Homeless man jailed for threatening delivery driver in Telford with hammer

Darren Edwards, aged 46, said he was off his medication when he threatened the van driver in King Street, Dawley on January 10 this year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday.

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The delivery driver had stopped in the street to make a delivery to a dentist at around 10.30am, Ms Rosemary Proctor prosecuting told the court.

She said as the driver walked to the dentist, the defendant had approached his van and hit it with a hammer.