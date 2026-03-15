Man arrested after armed police called to Dawley following assault report and weapons discovery

Police were called to a house in Peters Close in Dawley shortly before 1am today (March 15) following reports of an assault, West Mercia Police said.

Once they arrived it became apparent there were weapons inside the address so armed officers were deployed "as a precaution".

Police say one person was injured in the initial assault but their injuries are not believed to be serious and the incident was "contained" with no wider threat.

Peters Close in Dawley. Photo: Google

Later this morning officers entered the property and a 56-year-old man was arrested.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies said: “I know that seeing armed police in a quiet, residential area may have looked and felt alarming, however I’d like to reassure you that the incident was contained and there was no wider threat to the local community.

“One person in the property was injured during the initial assault, however their injuries are not believed to be serious.

“At around 7.30am this morning officers entered the property following concerns for the welfare of the occupant. A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. He remains in police custody.

“I’d like to thank local residents for their patience while we worked to bring this incident to a safe conclusion. There will be an increased police presence in the area today as we continue our enquiries, so I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to officers.”