Drink driver, 35, caught in Telford is banned and ordered to pay £666
A drink driver who was caught in Telford has been banned from the road.
Plus
Published
Josiah Kanyedze, aged 35, drove a Vauxhall Astra on Station Road, Dawley on February 21 this year.
We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/