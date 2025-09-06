Developer names supermarket operator lined up for site of former Telford pub

Developers have started work on the site of the former Queens Arms pub in Southall Road, Dawley, after they were granted permission in 2022.

Planning agent Robert Smith, of Michael Edwards Associates, recently told Telford & Wrekin Council planners that: “Sainbury’s wish to lease the retail element and wish to amend the car parking area, delivery strategy and use one of the first-floor apartments for back of house use.”

The agents, working on behalf of applicant Jag Purewal, of PK Retail Developments Ltd, had applied to the council to change a delivery management plan, and to reduce the number of approved residential flats from five to four.

Officials have this week approved changes despite a report saying that bigger than expected delivery lorries will have the “potential for significant adverse impact”. But officials say that conditions will be imposed to control that.

“It is clearly outlined that deliveries will occur no more than twice in any day and not in the early morning or late evening; both of these factors have been conditioned accordingly,” the officials wrote.

This former pub site in Dawley will host a shop and four apartments. Picture: Google

The changes include better labelling of the car parking spaces to provide six slots for the four apartments.

A zebra crossing is also being introduced to help people get to the store entrance, and there will be bicycle racks, a disabled bay and space for residents’ bins.

A neighbour who was fed up with having an “absolute eyesore” site nearby has welcomed the move.

“At long last something may be moving on this development,” wrote the Hinkshay Road resident.

“The application was approved some time ago but nothing happened and the site ended up being an absolute eyesore.”

He added: “With regard to the plans I have no major objections as anything would be better than just letting it go back to the condition it has been in previously.”

The resident asked for promised bollards to be put up, which has been agreed, and has “major concerns” about late opening hours. But officials noted that these have already been approved.

Sainsbury’s has been approached for comment.