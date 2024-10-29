Emergency services called to bathroom fire involving extractor fan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) received a call at 10.23pm on Monday reporting the property fire on Quarry Road in Broseley.

Two fire crews were sent from Much Wenlock and Telford Central fire stations to the scene, and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

Crews received reports of an extractor fan smoking.

The SRFS incident log reports there was a "small fire" in the property's bathroom involving the extractor fan, that was out upon the arrival of crews.

Firefighters carried out an inspection of the property including the loft space, using a dewalt saw, small gear and a thermal imaging camera.

The incident concluded at 10.23pm.