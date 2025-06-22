Shepherd's hut holiday let plan approved by council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this year the Willey Estate, near Broseley, submitted a proposal for change of use to Shropshire Council's planning department.

The application requested permission for the estate to put a second 'shepherd's hut' within its walled garden, to be used as a holiday let.

The proposed site is located on the grounds of the Willey Estate, which is home to number of listed buildings.

Shropshire Council has now signed off on the plan, saying it would benefit an established business.

A decision note issued by the council said: "The proposed development complies with adopted policy as it would increase the offer at an established viable business which already includes holiday let provision.

"The site already benefits from permission to site one hut albeit in a slightly different location and this application seeks to regularise the siting plus the addition of the WC and shower which have been installed.

"While the site is not within or close to a settlement, it would bring support benefits to the historic environment which surrounds it and promote connections between visitors and the surrounding natural environment without significant adverse impact on their visual attributes."