Shropshire secondary school biology teacher is named in UK's top three

Louise Evans, a sixth-form biology teacher at Thomas Adams School in Wem was shortlisted for the Royal Society of Biology's prestigious School Biology Teacher of the Year Award 2025.

The award celebrates teachers who inspire and engage young people in the study of biology.

After being nominated by a student at Thomas Adams, judges visited the secondary school to observe Miss Evans in the classroom. They watched her deliver a lesson on blood and blood cells, followed by a sixth-form revision session.

Pictured left to right are: Judge Charles Gill, Louise Evans, Professor Mark Winterbottom, and headteacher at The Thomas Adams School and Sixth Form Mark Cooper

Miss Evans was shortlisted as one of three final teachers for the prestigious national award.

And although the biology teacher did not win the accolade, she, pupils and other staff at Thomas Adams are extremely proud.

Miss Evans said: "It’s such an honour to be nominated by a student. We’re here for them, and it’s incredibly humbling to know they value what we do."

Thomas Adams School headteacher Mr Cooper added: "There are so many unsung heroes in teaching. We are proud to have Miss Evans receive this recognition - a reflection of her dedication, talent, and the difference she makes to her students."

The winner of the award was Sarah Girasoli from St Luke’s High School in Barrhead, Glasgow.

Judges for the award were Professor Mark Winterbottom of the University of Cambridge, Dr Melissa Glackin of King’s College London, Charles Gill, who is a teacher and the 2022 School Biology Teacher of the Year Award winner; and deputy headteacher and 2019 School Biology Teacher of the Year Award winner Gemma Singleton.