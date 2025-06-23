Police appeal for info on ‘anti-social’ motorcyclist photographed riding around Broseley neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police issued the photograph of an unidentified person who was seen riding around Birchmeadow in Broseley on an unregistered and uninsured motorcycle.

The red bike had no registration plate and the rider was not wearing a helmet.

West Mercia Police has shared this image of a motorcyclist in Broseley

Officers are now appealing to the public to help identify the rider, as the anti-social manner in which the bike was being ridden caused “alarm” and “distress” to those using the park.

Police Community Support Officer Helen Scott said: “In addition, there are concerns regarding the safety of the rider and that of pedestrians and children playing in the area.”

Anyone with information that could help identify the rider should contact the Safer Neighbourhoods Team via email on bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting the official website.