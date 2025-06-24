Firefighters rush to kitchen fire at home in Broseley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.08am on Tuesday (June 24) reporting the house fire on Church Street.

Two fire crews were sent from Much Wenlock and Tweedale fire stations to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said there was a small kitchen fire at the property.

The blaze was out upon the arrival of crews. No action was taken by fire service personnel.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 11.27am.