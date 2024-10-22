Murder comes to Broseley in new 'darkly funny' whodunnit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Silhouette, the latest production by Broseley Amateur Dramatic Society (BroADS) is set to test all that knowledge from watching the likes of Line of Duty or Silent Witness.

Descried as a twisty police procedural, the play by Simon Brett - a prolific writer for TV and radio – is a 'darkly funnny' whodunnit and a whydunnit which will keep you guessing to the end.

“Put aside your box sets for one night and come to the Birchmeadow. We have a strong cast of characters, which includes several suspects and a rather deserving victim,” said BroADS.

The play opens at 7.30pm for three nights from October 31 at the Birchmeadow Centre.

Tickets are £10 and available at Downes on the High Street Broseley or online at broseleybroads.co.uk.