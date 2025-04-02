'It is going to be a life changer' - new bus service connects Broseley and Shrewsbury by bus for first time in 50 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Yesterday (March 31), changes to the 437 bus service from Much Wenlock to Shrewsbury came into force.

The bus service has been extended to include pick-ups and drop-offs in Broseley, aiming to provide students, workers and shoppers with "much-needed" access to the county town.

Shropshire Councillor for Broseley, Caroline Bagnall rode the first bus to Shrewsbury from Broseley, and took a box of celebrations for the bus driver.

She expressed her delight at the service's introduction as William Brookes School in Much Wenlock will close its sixth form in September.

Councillor Bagnall said: "I am so excited by it, I was up early to get the first bus at 7.30am on Monday morning and travelled into Shrewsbury on a very clean, comfortable and friendly service.

Broseley has been connected to Shrewsbury by bus for the first time in more than 50 years. Pictured is Caroline Bagnall, Shropshire Councillor for Broseley, via: Ian West.

"I took a box of celebrations for the driver because I felt we needed to celebrate.

"It is just wonderful and I have been going on about the need for this service since I became a Shropshire Councillor. We were the largest town in Shropshire that didn't have a direct route to Shrewsbury and now that William Brookes School is closing its sixth form we have even more people who are wanting to travel to Shrewsbury for their education. Until yesterday they had to get a lift to Ironbridge or Much Wenlock to get a bus, and in this day and age we should be encouraging people away from cars.

"Speaking to some of the young people waiting at the bus stop yesterday, they were delighted and said their parents were delighted.

"Another great thing is that it doesn't go via each village on the route, it takes about 40-minutes which is not much longer than it would take to drive.

"It is going to be a life changer for the people of Broseley."

It's hoped that the service will encourage residents to use public transport as opposed to their car.

The extension of the 437 service has been funded from the allocation of Government bus improvement funding for 2024/25 which has been awarded to Shropshire Council.

The county council's deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for public transport, Ian Nellins added: "It was good to see on Monday morning that it was well used, and it is hoped that this will continue.

"We do need buses to be used to make them viable, very few of them run on any profit. It is good to see that it was used especially by school kids, and good to see people using public transport which has taken them out of cars and lends into our 'Shrewsbury Moves' vision to transform movement and public space across the town."