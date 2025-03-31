Bringing people together: Home Instead South Telford’s Memory Café arrives in Broseley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Starting in April, Home Instead Telford is excited to introduce a Memory Café at Broseley Library, providing a warm and welcoming space for those living with dementia and those caring for someone with dementia or memory issues. This initiative aims to create a supportive environment where attendees can relax, socialize, and feel valued in a friendly and understanding setting.

We are delighted that Broseley Town Council and Broseley Library have generously agreed to host these sessions, reinforcing their commitment to supporting those affected by dementia in our community.

What is the Memory Café? The Memory Café is an informal gathering designed to reduce isolation and provide a safe space where dementia does not define the person. It is a peer support group where individuals affected by dementia can connect with others who share similar experiences, while caregivers can find companionship and support.

Home Instead's Community Engagement Lead, Siobhan Davis shared: "We have already established two very well-attended Memory Cafés, and this year, we wanted to expand into additional communities. We understand that groups like this are essential for both caregivers and those living with dementia, offering a space to connect, relax, and enjoy meaningful moments together."

Why Home Instead Telford is Hosting a Memory Café

At Home Instead Telford, we are dedicated to building strong, supportive communities. Our Memory Café will provide a relaxed and non-judgmental space where attendees can engage in enjoyable activities and reminiscence sessions. Caregivers will benefit from shared experiences and a sense of community.

What to Expect at the Memory Café Visitors can look forward to:

A warm, friendly atmosphere with refreshments

Engaging activities, including crafts and games

A chance to share experiences and build friendships

A welcoming space to unwind and enjoy meaningful interactions beyond the challenges of dementia

Event Details

When: Every third Wednesday of the month, 10am – 12 noon

Where: Broseley Library, 20 Bridgnorth Road, Broseley, Shropshire TF12 5EQ

Upcoming Dates:

Wednesday 16th April 2025

Wednesday 21st May 2025

Wednesday 18th June 2025

Wednesday 16th July 2025

Wednesday 20th August 2025

Wednesday 17th September 2025

Wednesday 15th October 2025

Wednesday 19th November 2025

Wednesday 17th December 2025

Join Us!

If you or a loved one could benefit from attending our Memory Café, we would love to welcome you. There is no need to book, and attendance is completely free. Everyone is welcome to join us for a friendly and supportive experience.