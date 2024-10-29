'Milestone' as Albrighton sports club wins planning approval for extension

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Albrighton Sports Complex in Loak Road is run by a not for profit organisation providing a sporting facility in the local community for both Albrighton Bowling and Albrighton Football Clubs.

In July, a planning application was submitted to boost the sports activity in the village and provide a hub for social functions within the community.

The proposal will see single storey extensions added to the existing infrastructure and alterations to the existing club house.

Albrighton Sports Complex

The scheme by the non-profit sports organisation had the backing of the parish council in Albrighton, who told the county's planners: “Albrighton Parish Council support sport activity and the social functions resulting from these activities within our community.