Hop to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Easter Eggsperience

Children will have the chance to meet the Easter bunny, enjoy a variety of Easter-themed activities, and participate in an exciting Easter egg hunt. Each child will also receive a goody bag to take home with them.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to see the charity's dedicated crew in action and discover more about their lifesaving work across the Midlands.

Sessions are available at 10:00am, 12:00pm, and 2:00pm. Tickets are priced at £10 per child (under 16s), with each ticket allowing entry for up to two accompanying adults at no additional cost.

All proceeds from the event go towards funding Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s advanced pre-hospital emergency service, helping to save lives across the region.

Jo Bailey, events lead at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We’re delighted to bring back this family favourite event, which offers a fun experience for all ages while also supporting the vital work we do.”

Pre-registration is required, as spaces are limited. Midlands Air Ambulance Charity encourages early booking to secure a place at this eggciting event.

For more information or to book tickets, please visit: midlandsairambulance.com/events/easter-eggsperience-2025/